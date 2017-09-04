

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man has died in hospital following a collision in Pickering on Friday.

The serious two-vehicle collision occurred at around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Rougemount Drive.

According to investigators, a grey Mazda 3 was heading eastbound on Kingston Road when it collided with a gold Acura travelling southbound on Rougemount Drive.

The driver of the Mazda was extricated from his vehicle and rushed to Scarborough Centenary Hospital with “severe injuries” but was later transferred to St. Michael’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed Monday that the driver died in hospital.

The 69-year-old driver of the Acura was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Members of the Durham Regional Police Service’s collision investigation unit are reviewing the crash and ask anyone with information to contact police at 905-579-1520.

Police have not yet identified the man killed in the crash.