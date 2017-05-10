

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man is now facing 18 charges including attempted murder after a shooting took place at a Dorset Park plaza last week.

Police were called to 880 Ellesmere Road, located near Kennedy Road, after two men were shot at around 12:40 p.m. on May 5.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The two victims were then taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Mississauga-resident Bilal Haq, 22, was arrested on Monday.

He is facing a total of 18 charges including two counts of attempted murder. However, none of these charges have been proven in court.

Haq was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.