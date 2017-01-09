

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 21-year-old man who walked into an Oshawa police station with critical stab wounds has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Durham Regional Police said the man was stabbed in a building a short distance from the police station at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man then walked to the station where he told police that he’d been stabbed and needed medical attention.

Though he was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries, police said the man died of his injuries Monday morning.

The identity of the victim is being withheld by police until next of kin are notified.

No suspect description has been released so far but investigators said they do not believe the incident was random.

This is the first homicide of the year for Durham Region.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).