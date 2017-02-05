

Codi Wilson and Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 21-year-old man fatally shot in the city’s east-end early this morning.

The shooting occurred on Langford Avenue, in the area of Pape and Danforth avenues, shortly after midnight.

Paramedics say following the shooting, one male victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Susan Gomes updated reporters at 54 Division and identified the victim as 21-year-old Tyrone Tomlinson.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Witnesses said they reported seeing one person running away from the area after shots were fired.

One neighbourhood resident said she was reading in bed when she heard three or four gunshots ring out last night.

"Honestly I didn’t know if they were firecrackers and which direction they were coming from. I had no idea," she said. "I looked out the window and didn’t see anything. Then I heard the sirens pretty soon afterward."

A neighbor told CP24 at the scene that she considers the area to be a "safe" neighbourhood.

"I was in disbelief because it has never occurred in this neighbourhood," she said.

"It is very scary. It is too close for comfort. There are too many children living in this neighbourhood. It is a very family-oriented neighbourhood. There are schools left, right and centre and children play freely in this neighbourhood. We can’t do any of that until we figure out what’s going on."

Police said a man was seen fleeing the area eastbound on foot. He was wearing dark clothing, a hood and possibly carrying a knapsack-style bag, according to officers.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7400.