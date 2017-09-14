

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his hand in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to an area near Linden Avenue and Summer Drive in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood at around 10:46 a.m. after someone reported that a shooting had taken place nearby.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said officers located a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound a short time later.

Sidhu said the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene. He has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police remain in the area and the investigation is ongoing.

Corvette Junior Public School has been placed in a hold and secure as a result.