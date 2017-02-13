

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan last summer.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near Highway 7 and Keele Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The victim, identified as Woodbridge resident Adam Colucci, was found at the scene suffering from severe injuries that ultimately caused his death.

Investigators believe the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled following the collision.

On Jan. 26, a suspect vehicle, described as a black 2012 Nissan Frontier, was located by police at a residence on San Romano Way in Toronto.

Police said the vehicle was seized and sent for forensic evaluation.

The evaluation confirmed that the vehicle was involved in the deadly crash and had been stolen just a few days before the incident.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Dustyn Sharp was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

He is expected to make an appearance in court for a bail hearing today.