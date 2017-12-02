

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Halton Regional Police say a male is in serious condition and recovering from surgery after he was stabbed in the lower torso during a fight in a home in northwest Oakville early Saturday morning.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital after a male arrived there with a stab wound to the lower torso.

Investigators allege a fight ensued earlier in the night at a home in the northwest part of the city.

The assailant and the victim are known to each other.

Later on Saturday, an 18-year-old male suspect identified as Evan Wright, of Brampton was arrested and charged.

He faces one count of attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.