

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and injured after colliding with a minivan in Ancaster, Ont. on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Golf Links Road and Meadowlands Boulevard, near Highway 403 and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at 7 p.m.

The rider was thrown from his motorcycle approximately 30-feet from the accident, Hamilton police told CP24.

He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The roadway has since reopened.

No charges have been laid in connection with the incident.