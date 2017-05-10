Man, 17, thrown from motorcycle in Ancaster crash
The rider was thrown from his motorcycle approximately 30-feet from the accident, Hamilton police said. (Andrew Collins)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 9:52PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 9:55PM EDT
A 17-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and injured after colliding with a minivan in Ancaster, Ont. on Wednesday night.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Golf Links Road and Meadowlands Boulevard, near Highway 403 and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at 7 p.m.
The rider was thrown from his motorcycle approximately 30-feet from the accident, Hamilton police told CP24.
He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The roadway has since reopened.
No charges have been laid in connection with the incident.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- 3 fires in the Junction prompts police investigation
- Man, 17, thrown from motorcycle in Ancaster crash
- Hydro vault fire causes extensive repairs for RBC building
- Two TTC employees found under influence on first day of random testing
- Blue Jays come back for 8-7 win over Indians as Goins delivers in 9th