

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting took place near a coffee shop at Sherway Gardens Plaza on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the shopping plaza at around 7 p.m. for reports of several gun shots heard in the area.

Police said they had located one male victim at the scene but did not specify his age.

As well, Toronto paramedics said a second male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by shattered glass.

According to officials, a black SUV was seen fleeing the scene driving out of the mall’s parking lot after the shooting.

Police said two men were seen in the suspect vehicle at the time.

The first suspect has been described as an Asian male believed to be in his 30’s with a thin build and wearing black clothing. The second suspect has been described as a 30-year-old white man standing six-feet with a beard and wearing a baseball cap.