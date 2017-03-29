Featured
Male slashed in Scarborough rushed to trauma centre: paramedics
Paramedics say one male was taken to hospital after he was slashed in Scarborough this morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:26AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:27AM EDT
A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries this morning after paramedics say he was slashed by an unknown suspect in Scarborough.
It happened on Teesdale Place, near Danforth and Pharmacy avenues, at around 3:30 a.m.
Paramedics say one injured male was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.