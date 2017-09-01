

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a crash in Pickering this morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Rougemount Drive and Kingston Road at around 6:45 a.m.

Police in Durham Region say the driver of one of the vehicles had to be extricated from the wreckage by emergency crews.

Paramedics transported the victim, believed to be in his 20s, from the scene to hospital in grave condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries

Police say intersection will remain closed for “at least four hours” while police and Traffic Services investigate.

More to come…