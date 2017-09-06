Male pronounced dead following townhouse fire in Mississauga
Smoke is shown billowing from a townhouse on Copenhagen Road in Mississauga. One male has died in the fire.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 12:32PM EDT
Police say that one male is dead after a townhouse fire in Mississauga.
The fire began at a home near Copenhagen and Derry roads at around 11:10 a.m.
Reports from the scene suggest that the fire may have started in the attic of the home, though that detail has not been confirmed.
Police say that the fire is still active and that some nearby homes have been evacuated.