

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

It happened near Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive, located near Highway 407, sometime between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Paramedics say the pedestrian is believed to be a man in his 50s. He has not yet been identified.

The entire intersection was shut down for the police investigation on Wednesday morning but the area has since reopened to traffic.