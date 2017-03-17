

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police say a male motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle near the downtown core of Brampton on Friday night.

Police said the collision occurred in the area of Nelson and Mill streets, west of the city’s main downtown intersection of Queen and Main streets at 7:58 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators from Peel Regional’s Police’s major collision bureau are probing the circumstances of the collision.

The intersection of Nelson and Mill streets is closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.