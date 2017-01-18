

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One male has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being found with a stab wound in East York.

According to Toronto police, the 20-year-old was found inside a car near Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road suffering from a single stab wound.

Toronto Paramedics say the victim was stabbed in the torso.

He was transported to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

It’s unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred.

Police said they are looking for a suspect though no description was provided.