Male found in vehicle suffering from stab wound in East York
Police at the scene of a stabbing in East York where one male was seriously injured. (Jorge Costa/CTV Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:54PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:16PM EST
One male has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being found with a stab wound in East York.
According to Toronto police, the 20-year-old was found inside a car near Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road suffering from a single stab wound.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim was stabbed in the torso.
He was transported to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
It’s unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred.
Police said they are looking for a suspect though no description was provided.
