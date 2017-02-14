Featured
Male driver killed after colliding with front-end loader parked in Milton driveway
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 6:54AM EST
One man is dead after he crashed into a front-end loader parked in the driveway of a home in Milton.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. near Reid Side Road and Twiss Road.
Police say the driver of a 2012 Infiniti was heading westbound when he approached a T-intersection and continued through the intersection into a private driveway.
The Infiniti struck the rear of an unoccupied large front-end loader that was parked in the driveway.
The driver, who police have identified as a 34-year-old man, was killed instantly.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.
