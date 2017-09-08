

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A male has died following an industrial accident in the elevator shaft of a downtown building this morning.

The accident happened inside a building located near St. George and Russell streets at around 10 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

Toronto Paramedics say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say a second person was also injured in the accident and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

St. George Street has been closed between Harbord and College streets as emergency crews tend to the scene.

More to come…