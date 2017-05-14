Male critically hurt after being struck by car in Scarborough
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 11:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 11:18PM EDT
A young male is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Scarborough on Sunday night.
Police say they were called to Danforth and Barrymore roads at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
Paramedics said they arrived to find a young male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.
The intersection was closed to allow for an investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police detonate suspicious package found on grounds of school in Etobicoke
- Male critically hurt after being struck by car in Scarborough
- Man faces 17 counts of arson in connection with fires at Scarborough building
- No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Pillar's walkoff homer seals Jays' series sweep of Seattle 3-2