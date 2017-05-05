Lowry will be gametime decision for Game 3 against Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 11:14AM EDT
Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry says he's a gametime decision for tonight's playoff matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He's dealing with a sprained left ankle and skipped the morning shootaround.
Lowry suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Norman Powell in Game 2 of the Raptors' NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against the Cavs.
The Raptors can't afford to lose their all-star guard for long as they are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven semifinal.