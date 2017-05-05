

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry says he's a gametime decision for tonight's playoff matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He's dealing with a sprained left ankle and skipped the morning shootaround.

Lowry suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Norman Powell in Game 2 of the Raptors' NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against the Cavs.

The Raptors can't afford to lose their all-star guard for long as they are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven semifinal.