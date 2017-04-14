

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





TTC CEO Andy Byford says the cancellation of a federal public transit tax credit this summer will cost the agency $5 million in lost fares this year and up to $12 million in subsequent years.

The Trudeau government decided to axe the Public Transit Tax Credit in their 2017 budget, claiming the credit was “inefficient” and did little to increase public transit usage.

They said the move would save taxpayers $170 million per year.

But Byford says that there is evidence the tax credit actually drove more transit users to buy metropasses.

“The PTTC has undoubtedly had a positive impact on TTC Metropass sales and ridership growth and it is anticipated that its elimination will erode at least some of these gains,” he wrote in a report to be considered by the board at an Apr. 20 meeting.

Overall ridership at the TTC was 1.7 million rides below the agency’s projection by end of February and it is estimated the loss of the tax credit will translate into 2.5 million lost rides by the end of the year.

In future years, the TTC says the loss of the tax credit will translate to between 4.7 million and 6.3 million fewer trips taken annually.

The annual revenue loss attributed to the end of tax credit is estimated to be between $8.7 and $11.6 million.

Launched by the Harper government in July 2006, non-refundable the tax credit allowed transit users to deduct 15 per cent of their fare costs from the income taxes they owe.

The credit will end on June 30, 2017.

Transit advocacy group TTC Riders issued a statement Saturday calculating that the end of the federal tax credit will cost a loyal Metropass buyer who pays income tax as much as $263.25 per year.

At a speech in Toronto on Thursday, Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa said the province will enact a tax credit for seniors who use public transit in the 2017 provincial budget.