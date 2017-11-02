London police urge parents to inspect Halloween haul after needle found in candy
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 3:39PM EDT
Police in two Ontario communities are warning parents to inspect their children's candy after some trick-or-treaters received tainted treats on Halloween.
In London, Ont., police say they've been unable to determine exactly where a child received a small chocolate bar containing a needle on Halloween night.
They say the child who found the needle was not injured.
Barrie, Ont., police say they received a report Wednesday that an 11-year-old boy received an individually wrapped cherry flavoured Tootsie Roll containing a pill.
They say the candy and pill will be sent to the Centre of Forensic Science for examination.
Police in New Brunswick are investigating incidents in Fredericton and Bathurst in which a nail and a needle were found in Halloween candy.