London police investigating after apparent 'explosive device' found in vacant home
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:55PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say they're investigating after a possible "explosive device" was found in a vacant home.
They say officers were notified about an item that appeared to be a man-made explosive device on Tuesday morning.
They say an explosive disposal unit is continuing with the investigation.
As a precaution, police say people in neighbouring homes are being asked to stay inside until further notice
