Featured
London police arrest outstanding suspect in recent homicide investigation
A London Police Service cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:09PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont. say they've arrested an outstanding suspect in a recent homicide.
Police said last week they were hunting for 41-year-old William Tombs in connection with the death of 24-year-old Matthew Perry.
They allege Perry and one other victim were kidnapped and Perry later died after falling from a height.
Tombs is one of eight people now facing charges in connection with the death.
His seven charges include manslaughter, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.
The other seven accused are facing nearly three dozen charges between them.
