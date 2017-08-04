

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Locked out workers at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation facility at Woodbine Racetrack have voted in favour of a new contract, ending a three-week work stoppage.

The workers, who are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, were locked out on July 14 after rejecting an offer from the OLG.

Talks did break off at the outset of the lockout but on August 1 representatives with the union’s bargaining team reached a tentative agreement with the OLG.

The union says that members then “overwhelmingly” voted in favour of the deal on Thursday.

“We are very proud of our members who stood strong, picketing for over 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, to secure a fair contract,” PSAC Ontario Regional Executive Vice-President Sharon DeSousa said in a press release. “When workers stand together they have the power to make real gains.”

The lockout did not result in the closure of the Woodbine Racetrack gaming facility, however the electronic poker room was shuttered and a shuttle service ordinarily made available to gamblers was also not available.

It is not immediately clear when the 400 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada will return to work.