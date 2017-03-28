

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor Tory is heralding the Scarborough subway extension as a “big and bold idea” that “no one will question 30 years from now,” despite lingering concerns over its rising cost and the number of people it will actually serve.

Tory made the comment as city council began its latest debate on the future of the controversial one-stop extension on Tuesday.

At today’s council meeting, councillors will vote on the alignment of the subway extension along McCowan Road and whether to build a below-grade bus terminal that will carry an additional cost of $187 million, pushing the total project price tag to $3.346 billion.

The initial budget for the project was $2 billion.

“Thirty years from now no one will be questioning this investment,” Tory said on Tuesday morning. “They will see it in hindsight as the logical thing to do and in fact by then I hope they have made decisions, decisions, to extend it further.”

Though today’s debate is not being presented as a vote on the subway itself, a small faction of councilors have vowed to use it as an opportunity to revisit the 2013 decision to scrap a seven-stop LRT and replace it with the subway extension.

According to a letter from City Manager Peter Wallace that was released on Tuesday, the master agreement to build that LRT remains valid. Wallace also says that the design work on the replacement of the Scarborough RT is about 30 per cent completed. The design work on the subway extension, meanwhile, is about five per cent completed.

As well, Wallace notes in his letter that while the provincial and federal governments have promised funding for the subway project, “neither commitment has progressed to a formal funding agreement at the time.”

Wallace’s letter was issued in response to a number of questions from Coun. Josh Matlow, who opposes the subway extension.

Today’s vote will be the ninth time councillors have voted on the hotly debated subway extension.

Addressing council at the outset of today’s debate, Tory said it is time to “get on” with the project.

“It is no secret that I support getting on with this vital project now,” he said. “There have been many debates on this issue but the time for debate is over and it is time to get on with building the Scarborough subway.”