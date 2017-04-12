Little lamb found by OPP on Highway 401 near Cambellville
A small lamb is seen inside an OPP cruiser on April, 12, 2017. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 12:25PM EDT
OPP officers are appealing to the owners of a small lamb they found near Highway 401 near the small town of Cambellville several weeks ago.
Did you lose your baby lamb? We found it on Hwy401 near Guelph Line.��— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 12, 2017
��Mary had a little lamb, little lamb....�� pic.twitter.com/Dh3OEsRor4
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the tiny ovine was found by police along the highway near Guelph Line, west of Milton.
Schmidt said the lamb was put a in a police cruiser and taken to a local humane society.
Anyone wishing to claim the lost lamb should contact the OPP Highway Safety Division at 905-278-6131 or the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.
