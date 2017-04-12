

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





OPP officers are appealing to the owners of a small lamb they found near Highway 401 near the small town of Cambellville several weeks ago.

Did you lose your baby lamb? We found it on Hwy401 near Guelph Line.��



��Mary had a little lamb, little lamb....�� pic.twitter.com/Dh3OEsRor4 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 12, 2017

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the tiny ovine was found by police along the highway near Guelph Line, west of Milton.

Schmidt said the lamb was put a in a police cruiser and taken to a local humane society.

Anyone wishing to claim the lost lamb should contact the OPP Highway Safety Division at 905-278-6131 or the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.