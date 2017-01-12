Featured
Licence plate leads to arrests in connection with armed robberies
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 8:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 8:46PM EST
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robberies in Oakville and Peel Region.
The arrests stem from an incident in a parking lot near Appleby Line and Dundas Street in Burlington at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, a uniformed officer noticed several males walking away from a vehicle with a stolen licence plate.
“It was determined that the same vehicle and licence plate was involved in several armed robberies where a firearm was used,” Halton police said in a media release issued Thursday evening.
Details on when and where the robberies took place were not provided in the police release.
Four male suspects were ultimately arrested inside a nearby coffee shop. They were taken to 20 Division in Oakville.
“A further media release is anticipated with additional information on the outcome of the investigation,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2275 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

