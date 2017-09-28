

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Leslieville school has been placed in a hold and secure after police reported an unconfirmed threat Thursday morning.

Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School, located near Queen Street East and Woodfield Road, has been under a hold and secure order since about 9 a.m.

Police would not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

While a search of the school has been completed, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird said police remain there investigating.

In a note emailed to parents, the school said police found “nothing of concern” and called the hold and secure a “precautionary” measure.

“Students were kept indoors for morning recess. Our plan for the coming lunch period is to have an indoor lunch for those who usually remain at the school,” the note reads. “Students will not be released for lunch recess unless police advise that the hold and secure can be lifted. For students who usually go home for lunch, they will only be released to parents, and police will oversee that release at the main doors.”

The note goes on to say that a Terry Fox Run schedule for this afternoon at the school has been postponed due to the incident.

More to come...