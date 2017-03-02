Featured
Leslieville homes evacuated due to unfinished house 'swaying violently' in wind
Police say homes in Leslieville were evacuated Wednesday night after a house under construction was swaying in the wind.
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 8:13AM EST
A number of residents in Leslieville were evacuated on Wednesday night after Toronto Fire says a house under construction was “swaying violently” in the wind.
Speaking to CP24 Wednesday night, Toronto Fire said the wind damaged a house under construction in the area of Leslie and Queen streets, prompting crews to evacuate nearby townhouses adjacent to the unstable structure.
Officials were unable to provide the exact number of people who were forced to leave their homes last night.
A city building inspector, engineer and contractor are expected to be on the scene this morning.
It is unclear if any of the area residents were permitted to return to their homes on Thursday morning.
