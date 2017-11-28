

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A Peel police officer and Grade 10 student have a friendly feud brewing between them.

The pair, Const. Justin Robinson and 15-year-old student Terrell Duke, raced on the football field at Notre Dame Catholic Secondary in Brampton. Students came out to watch and record the spectacle, which quickly became a viral sensation.

Robinson is a student resource officer at the high school.

The race was meant to end the competitive chirping between the two once and for all. But, a potential rematch is in store.

Duke said he believed he was faster than Robinson, who disagreed. The teen was confident he would beat him since he said he was “the fastest guy on the basketball team.”

But, he was no match for the peel police officer’s speed.

“I really thought I could beat you,” he said to Robinson during an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

Following the race, Robinson posted the footage to hisFacebook page.

“When a young buck calls you old it’s cool...but when he says ‘your slow like your hair growth’then we have to deal with it on the track,” the online caption said.“This is a warning to all Peel Students. Don’t come for me or you may end up like this.”

The recorded race may have went viral, but that hasn’t silenced the chirping at the high school.

A rematch may be in the works as Robinson said he is willing to race Duke again, even in full uniform.

“You let me know. Give me the date and time, if you need to train,” Robinson told Duke.

“I promise you, you’re going to lose.”