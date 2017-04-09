

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - There will be no Battle of Ontario in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their regular-season finale 3-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night and will now face the Washington Capitals in the opening round of their first post-season since 2013.

James van Riemsdyk scored a pair in defeat and Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves for Toronto, a 2-0 lead melting away in a porous second period.

Matt Calvert, Josh Anderson and Cam Atkinson scored in the comeback for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30-of-32 shots to earn the win for the Jackets, who are set for a first-round matchup against Pittsburgh.

Had they earned even a point, the Leafs would have faced the Ottawa Senators in the first round, but instead get the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals.

Toronto has never faced Washington in the post-season before -- the two teams were in different conferences for a long stretch -- and they'll be heavy underdogs the first time around. The Capitals had the NHL's best regular-season record for the second straight season, loaded at every position as they bid for a first Stanley Cup.