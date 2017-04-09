Leafs to face Capitals in 1st round of playoffs after loss to Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick fight for the puck during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Sunday, April 9, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 9:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 9, 2017 9:35PM EDT
TORONTO - There will be no Battle of Ontario in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their regular-season finale 3-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night and will now face the Washington Capitals in the opening round of their first post-season since 2013.
James van Riemsdyk scored a pair in defeat and Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves for Toronto, a 2-0 lead melting away in a porous second period.
Matt Calvert, Josh Anderson and Cam Atkinson scored in the comeback for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30-of-32 shots to earn the win for the Jackets, who are set for a first-round matchup against Pittsburgh.
Had they earned even a point, the Leafs would have faced the Ottawa Senators in the first round, but instead get the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals.
Toronto has never faced Washington in the post-season before -- the two teams were in different conferences for a long stretch -- and they'll be heavy underdogs the first time around. The Capitals had the NHL's best regular-season record for the second straight season, loaded at every position as they bid for a first Stanley Cup.
