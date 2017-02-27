Featured
Leafs address centre-ice depth with addition of Tampa Bay's Brian Boyle
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock watches play during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 4:06PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have plugged a year-long hole at the fourth-line centre spot, swinging a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for Brian Boyle on Monday afternoon.
The Leafs sent minor-leaguer Byron Froese and a conditional 2017 second round pick to Tampa to acquire the six-foot-six Boyle.
The Leafs announced they have acquired F Brian Boyle from Tampa in exchange for F Byron Froese and a 2nd round draft pick in 2017. #tmltalk— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 27, 2017
The 32-year-old has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 games with the Lightning this season. He'll be leaned on most in Toronto for his faceoff and penalty killing abilities in a fourth-line role.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has shuffled warily through fourth line centres this year, including Peter Holland, Frederik Gauthier and Ben Smith.
Welcome to Toronto & @MapleLeafs @BriBrows22! #tmltalk— John Tory (@JohnTory) February 27, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Kyle Lowry out until playoffs for wrist surgery, Raptors say
- Police renew calls for info on shooting that left TTC toll collector with lasting injuries
- Film, TV, digital industry spent $2B in Toronto in 2016, mayor says
- George Smitherman says he plans to run for seat on city council in 2018
- Police identify man shot to death in Thorncliffe Park