

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto city councillor says more needs to be done to catch drivers who fail to stop behind streetcars with open doors.

In a tweet Tuesday, Ward 19 Coun. Mike Layton asked the TTC if it would be possible to install cameras on streetcars to catch drivers who don’t follow the rules.

Can @TTChelps install cameras on streetcars to tag vehicles going past open doors? @bradTTC @JoshColle Horn blast doesn't seem to deter. — Mike Layton (@m_layton) January 3, 2017

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said it is “always a concern” when a motorist passes open streetcar doors and added the TTC is looking into the idea of installing new cameras.

“A passenger who is exiting the streetcar or somebody who wants to board from the street runs the risk of being seriously injured or worse. It is a violation of the Highway Traffic Act frankly,” Ross said.

“It is technology that exists. School buses use them (cameras) in the United States, for example, and in other jurisdictions."

The TTC is still investigating what the cost would be to install this type of camera on streetcars.

“Our focus to be honest with you… is getting the new streetcars here, getting them in service, getting them operating on our streets,” he said.

“And then adding something like a camera system not unlike a red light camera system that would capture the licence plate of an automobile, that is something we can then do working with the province, for example, on regulation changes.”

Layton told CP24 he is “happy” the TTC is looking into it.

“(I’m) looking forward to seeing the results of their staff report. Part of the issue is technical and part regulatory,” he said.

Layton’s request comes less than a year after a girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle while stepping off of a streetcar in Regent Park last March.