

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say that a woman has non-life threatening injuries after what appears to have been a random stabbing in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.

Police say that they were notified at around noon after the victim made her own way to hospital.

A source confirms to CP24 that the woman was jogging at the time of the incident.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, officers have since located evidence of the stabbing scene near Dinnick and Weybourne crescents, which is just southeast of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Hopkinson says that the incident has been reported as a random attack.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.