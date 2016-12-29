

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say that a three-year-old Cane Corso Mastiff named ‘Lava’ was stolen from a west-end home on Halloween and may have since been sold to an unwitting buyer.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman returned to her residence near Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and discovered that someone had entered the premises and taken one of her dogs.

Police say that the woman has reason to believe that the dog may have since been sold to someone in either Ontario or Quebec.

The dog is described as two-and-a-half feet tall and weighing approximately 70 pounds. Police say that it is possible that the dog is pregnant.

“If you have recently come into possession of this dog you may not even know it is stolen but you are in possession of stolen property and we need to reunite this dog with its rightful owner,” Det. Jason Albanese told CP24 on Thursday.

Albanese said that there are “some circumstances” that have led police to believe that the dog’s owner may have been specifically targeted, however he did not elaborate.

The detective said that police are informing public about the theft now due to a lack of leads in the case.

“I believe somebody is out there who knows what has happened to this dog,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (416) 808-1300.