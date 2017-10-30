

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The trial of two men charged with murder in the death of Laura Babcock has heard that one of the accused did not care "too much" about a feud between the young Toronto woman, who vanished five years ago, and his girlfriend.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, says he was sleeping with other women at the same time that Babcock and his then-girlfriend, Christina Noudga, were engaged in an ongoing battle.

The Crown alleges Millard and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., killed Babcock in the summer of 2012 and incinerated her body because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and Noudga.

Both Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Karoline Shirinian, a friend of both women, has told court that Babcock and Noudga fought over Millard and were sleeping with him around the same time.

Millard, who is representing himself, questioned Shirinian for more than an hour Monday morning, focusing on his relationship with Noudga.

Shirinian said Millard was aware of the bad blood between Babcock and his girlfriend.

"And I didn't seem to care too much about it, did I?" Millard asked.

"No," Shirinian said.

Millard asked Shirinian if she knew that he was sleeping with other women, including his former fiancee and a stripper in Mexico, at the same time he was dating Noudga.

Shirinian agreed, but said Noudga didn't know about the other women until later in the relationship.

In the Crown's opening statement, Jill Cameron said Babcock had become a problem for Millard.

"First I am going to hurt her. Then I'll make her leave," Millard allegedly said in a text to Noudga. "I will remove her from our lives."

Babcock disappeared in early July 2012. Her body has not been found.