A stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West was closed to traffic for the entire morning rush hour due to a water main break.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard have been closed between Parade Driver and Palace Pier Court since about 5 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is currently being forced onto the Gardiner Expressway at Brookers Lane.

A section of Lake Shore Boulevard is reduced to one lane in each direction nearby due to previously scheduled streetcar track replacement.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, most of the water is pooling on a nearby side street rather than Lake Shore Boulevard.

Stibbe said that crews were only scheduled to arrive on scene at 8 a.m. The water main was capped at about 10:20 a.m.

Further complicating the drive for commuters is a strike by Ippolito produce workers at the Ontario Food Terminal on The Queensway.

The striking workers are slowing trucks turning into and out of the terminal.