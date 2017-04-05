Featured
Kyle Lowry, the Raptors' all-star returns against the Pistons
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) smiles while playing against the Milwaukee Bucks during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 7:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 8:21PM EDT
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey says all-star point guard Kyle Lowry will make his long-awaited return tonight on the road against the Detroit Pistons.
Lowry has been out since February's all-star break after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.
The Raptors have gone 14-7 without Lowry over that span, but need to get their star back in playing shape before the playoffs begin.
Lowry has yet to share the floor with Toronto's trade-deadline acquisitions, Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto area home prices jump 33.2 per cent in March; Tory calls it 'desperate situation'
- 'Sports heroes' inducted into Toronto Sport Hall of Honour
- Men accused in fatal shooting of John Raposo hired hitman, court hears
- Family of teen struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga files $4M lawsuit
- Dozens of vehicles damaged at east-end apartment complex