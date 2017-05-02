

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A section of King Street will remain closed in the Financial District today after a fire led to a series of explosions in an underground hydro vault on Monday evening.

Brown smoke could be seen billowing from a sidewalk grate outside Scotia Plaza on King Street West shortly after 5 p.m.

It was later discovered that the smoke was caused by a fire in a hydro vault, which contained high-voltage transformers.

The incident prompted emergency responders to evacuate the Royal Bank of Canada office building at 20 King Street West and part of the underground PATH system.

The smoke, according to Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak, contained carcinogens and members of the public were advised not to breathe it in.

King Station was shut down on the Yonge-University-Spadina Line but has since reopened.

King Street West is still closed between Yonge and Bay streets and officials say it will likely be blocked for most of the day.

Firefighters called back to scene:

Hydro crews were working through the night to try to make repairs but at around 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called back to the scene after more smoke started to emit from the vault.

“(Fire crews) had to be called back in because they found a few more trace fire elements that forced them to evacuate the area again,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24 Tuesday morning.

“So while the crews were doing work, they had to cease that work, leave the site and then call fire back in.”

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw told reporters that they are dealing with a "very peculiar" situation.

A smoldering fire in a conduit in the vault delayed the repair work Tuesday.

According to Shaw, crews attempted to extinguish the small fire in the conduit by putting a small amount of water on it.

"Right now Royal Bank is using a generator in their building to power up the transformer. There is a transformer at the area where the conduit comes out so by putting any water on that conduit, it would jeopardize getting water on this transformer, which apparently this powers all of Royal Bank’s computer systems," Shaw said when explaining the situation.

In an update later Tuesday morning, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin said Toronto Hydro crews will now be going into the vault to try to remove the damaged transformer.

"Right now (Toronto Hydro) is going to be coming in with some heavy machinery. They are going to be removing some concrete slabs where the damaged transformer is. They are going to have to reroute some power supply to another transformer before they actually remove the damaged one and it is going to be a long process," he noted.

"We have our crews on scene. We have our confined space rescue crews here in case anything were to go wrong. We’re kind of dealing with the fact that… the wires running within the conduit to the transformer room were still smoldering so we are keeping crews on scene while they do their work."

King Street to remain closed Tuesday:

Officials initially said that King Street could reopen at some point on Tuesday morning but Aucoin told CP24 that it will likely be closed for most of the day.

"I’m told by (Toronto Hydro) they are going to need the better part of the day because we are going to have heavy machinery coming in and out of the area," he said.

"So King Street will be shut down today."

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined but Shaw told reporters Monday night that the weather may have played a role.

“Typically rain, humidity, dampness seems to get into the infrastructure that may be a little bit older and deteriorate. They cause these fires,” he said.

The Royal Bank office tower remains closed this morning but surrounding buildings are open.