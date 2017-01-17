Featured
Kevin O'Leary to announce entry in Conservative leadership race tomorrow
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:49PM EST
Businessman and television host Kevin O'Leary will announce tomorrow that he is entering the federal Conservative leadership race, CTV News has learned.
The announcement will come on the heels of a French-language debate that is taking place in Quebec City tonight.
Earlier this month, leadership candidate Andrew Scheer criticized O'Leary for staying on the sidelines ahead of the debate.
O’Leary is unilingual but has told CTV that he will be “proficient” in French by the next federal election.
“It is not acceptable to stall or delay in order to avoid the French-language debate,” Scheer said in a statement at the time.
O'Leary will become the 14th candidate for the leadership of the federal Conservative party.
The winner of the race will be chosen on May 27.
