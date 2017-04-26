

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





Kevin O'Leary has dropped out of the Conservative leadership race.

The reality-TV show personality announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, saying his lack of support in Quebec was a ‘big problem’ for him because of the strong Liberal support in that province.

He said instead, he would throw his support behind fellow leadership contender and long-time Quebec MP Maxime Bernier.

“Like the other candidates, I have worked like hell on this campaign and I want the DNA of my policies and objectives to survive into the general election,” he said in a news release. “The candidate that best mirrors my policies is Maxime Bernier, and he has strong support in Quebec. He is perhaps the first Conservative in a long time that has a chance of winning over 40 seats there, which would materially improve our chances for a majority mandate.”

O’Leary, who was often criticized during his campaign for not speaking French, went on to say Bernier would have his “full support” and that he would be directing his supporters to back him as well.

Bernier has yet to comment on the turn of events but he is expected to hold a news conference around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The choice to endorse Bernier comes one month after O’Leary publicly suggested Bernier’s campaign may have been fraudulently signing up Conservative Party members in a bid to artificially swell his ranks.

The party investigated O’Leary’s claim and later removed 1,351 names from its membership rolls. It is not known who was behind the attempt to fraudulently register Conservative supporters.

Contenders in the Conservative leadership race are scheduled to meet in Toronto today for a final debate. A decision on the new leader of the party is expected to be announced that weekend on May 27.

O'Leary was widely considered a frontrunner in the leadership race, making a campaign out of his reputation as a hard-nosed investor who doesn't mince words. Many compared his political style to Donald Trump.

Even before he entered politics, he had long been a household name due to his appearance on Dragon's Den and its U.S. counterpart Shark Tank, doling out blunt advice to entrepreneurs looking to partner with an investor.

"I am not a politician, so I never pushed a shopping list of promises. I've had only one, to achieve 3% economic growth in Canada," he said as he announced the withdrawal of his candidacy. "In order to do this, I said I would have to deliver the Conservative Party a majority mandate in 2019 so that we could reverse Trudeau’s irresponsible and destructive policies."

“This was not an easy decision for me to make but after much thought and deliberation, it is the right one for the Conservative party and the country,” he said.