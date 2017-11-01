

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two women who expressed interest in buying “Kim Kardashian-style” wigs are wanted by Toronto police for allegedly snatching the items from the seller without paying.

A 31-year-old woman told police that two women expressed interest in purchasing two wigs reminiscent of reality star Kim Kardashian’s hair. The women were invited to her North York apartment to take a look at them.

Once there, the seller claims they started to disagree on the price of the wigs and the women subsequently left without buying either.

But police say the women called the victim about a half hour later and asked if they could return to the Sheppard Avenue East and Greenbriar Road area apartment building to view the wigs again.

When they returned, the woman told police that a fight broke out between them and the two suspects grabbed the wigs and fled her apartment.

They were last seen getting into a light-coloured BMW sedan parked nearby.

According to police, the first suspect identified herself as ‘Latoya’ and was between 18 and 24 years old with long curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and black glasses.

The second suspect is also believed to be between 18 and 24 and was last seen wearing a black v-neck shirt, black pants, black sandals and a head scarf accessory.