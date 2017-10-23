

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Just For Laughs says it has mandated RBC Capital Markets to look into the various possible options surrounding the sale of founder Gilbert Rozon's shares in the comedy festival.

The organization made the announcement this morning.

Just For Laughs said Friday that Rozon would sell all his shares amid allegations he sexually harassed or sexually assaulted 10 women.

The volume of shares has not been made public.

Rozon, 62, founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.

Ten women have accused Rozon of sexual misconduct.

The alleged incidents occurred over three decades with the most recent coming in 2016.

Some of the women claimed they were teenagers at the time.

Rozon also stepped down last week as vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce and as head of the committee behind Montreal's 375th-anniversary celebrations.