

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A woman facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of another woman in Toronto’s PATH system in 2015 has been found unfit to stand trial.

A jury reached its verdict at a University Avenue courthouse this afternoon.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor on Dec. 11, 2015.

While addressing the jury today, Justice John McMahon urged the 12 men and women to determine whether or not Bisesar has some sort of mental incapacity.

Bisesar has told the jurors that she “does not have any mental disorders” but that external forces are controlling her by implanting electronic devices in her and that “if the device or devices were removed, she’d be fine.”

McMahon went on to urge the jury to consider the findings of the forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Ian Swayze, who told the court yesterday that Bisesar is “psychotic, acutely psychotic.” Dr. Swayze said Bisesar suffers from hallucinations, schizophrenia and “disordered thinking,” which would hamper her ability to testify accurately.

Throughout the proceedings, Bisesar often interjected while McMahon spoke and provided long-winded answers when questioned by her lawyer.

In his direction to the jurors today, McMahon asked them to consider whether Bisesar is even aware she’s on trial, if she knows what the trial is about and whether she understands the charges against her.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding.