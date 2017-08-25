

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his doctor wife and discarding her body by the side of a road in Vaughan is back in court today where a judge will decide whether or not he will be granted bail.

Mohammed Shamji appeared in a Toronto courtroom Thursday where his lawyers presented four sureties for the judge to consider.

Though much of the proceedings have been placed under a publication ban, a CP24 reporter inside the courtroom Friday morning said Shamji was led into the courtroom in handcuffs wearing a black suit.

The body of 41-year-old Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found in a suitcase near the Humber River in Kleinburg on Dec. 1, 2016.

According to police, the body of the former Scarborough General Hospital physician had been strangled and beaten, with severe injuries to her head.

Investigators believe that Fric-Shamji was murdered at the couple’s home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband – who practiced at Toronto Western Hospital – was arrested on Dec. 2 in Mississauga and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He has remained in custody ever since.

The couple’s three children are being cared for by Fric-Shamji’s parents.