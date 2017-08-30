

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A judge will decide today whether or not a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his doctor wife will be granted bail.

Mohammad Shamji was charged with first-degree murder on December 2, 2016 in connection with the death of his wife Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

Fric-Shamji’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase and discarded by the side of a road in Vaughan the day before.

Investigators believe Fric-Shamji was killed at the couple’s home near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Shamji and his team of lawyer appeared in a Toronto courtroom last week where they presented four sureties for the judge to consider. The details of the proceedings have been placed under a publication ban.

The judge is expected to deliver the decision this afternoon.