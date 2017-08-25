

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The decision on whether or not a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his doctor wife and discarding her body by the side of a road in Vaughan will be granted bail will be made next week.

Mohammed Shamji appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Friday where his lawyers presented four sureties for the judge to consider.

Though much of the proceedings have been placed under a publication ban, a CP24 reporter inside the courtroom Friday morning said Shamji was led into the courtroom in handcuffs wearing a black suit.

According to police, the body of the former Scarborough General Hospital physician had been strangled and beaten, with severe injuries to her head.

Investigators believe that Fric-Shamji was murdered at the couple’s home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband – who practiced at Toronto Western Hospital – was arrested on Dec. 2 in Mississauga and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The couple’s three children are being cared for by Fric-Shamji’s parents.

He has remained in custody since his arrest.

It was confirmed in the courtroom that the decision on whether or not he will be granted bail will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.