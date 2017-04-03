

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Toronto court has denied an application for an injunction against the TTC’s decision to randomly test its workforce for drug and alcohol use.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents more than 10,000 TTC workers, filed an injunction back in February over the TTC’s Fitness for Duty policy.

The TTC says the policy, which is expected to affect about 20 per cent of the TTC’s workforce annually, is meant to “improve the safety of its workplace, its customers and all of Toronto road users.”

Though the random testing was previously approved at a board meeting in Nov. of 2016 it has come under fire by former Local 113 president Bob Kinnear and some employees.

The TTC’s previous policy only subjected new hires to the testing or when there was “reasonable cause” to with a current employee.

But, based on a factum submitted ahead of a hearing in February, the TTC expressed growing concerns of drug and alcohol use within the workforce, calling the substance use a “significant problem for the TTC.”

That factum went on to state that there have been 291 documented incidents last year where workplace safety concerns were connected with employees. The TTC said that drug or alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in 141 of those incidents.

Furthermore, between October 1010 and December 2016, the TTC claimed that at least 15 transit operators were charged with impaired driving.

Though the random drug and alcohol testing has long been approved, the TTC says the testing was not immediately implemented “as it was in arbitration” over the entire policy.

“However, resolution through arbitration has not been swift,” the TTC wrote in a statement

“The TTC felt it could wait no longer, given the increasing number of positive workplace test results and test refusals it has seen, thereby potentially compromising employee and public safety. As North America's third largest transit system, carrying more than 500 million people annually, employing 14,000 people in a region of some 5 million, the TTC has a duty of care to its employees and the public”

The random testing is expected to get underway sometime this month.

The now former president of the ATU Local 113, Bob Kinnear, told CP24 back in February that the union was skeptical about how the TTC collected their statistics.

Kinnear claimed the primary problem to be the effectiveness of the testing itself, calling the swab testing technique “inconclusive.”