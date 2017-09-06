

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that four suspects in a dark-coloured vehicle followed Jovane Clarke from his Etobicoke neighbourhood to the North York Sheridan Mall and then ambushed him after he returned to his vehicle.

According to Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone, the suspect vehicle was near Clarke’s home in the Tandridge Crescent area for up to an hour before the shooting last Thursday. Carbone says that the suspect vehicle was then observed following Clark as he drove eastbound along Albion Road and Wilson Avenue, eventually arriving in the parking lot on the south side of the mall.

Carbone said that the suspects waited for Clarke as he went inside the mall and proceeded to open fire on him when he returned to his vehicle a short time later.

One of the suspects then chased Clarke inside the mall and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Carbone described the homicide as an “overkill,” noting that “multiple shots” were fired both outside and inside the mall.

“At this point the motive is only known to the offenders,” Carbone told reporters on Wednesday. “We are continuing to follow up with every witness that we possibly can and my appeal today is to anyone who was in the parking lot that day or who knows these offenders or who has any type of surveillance footage of the shooting or this vehicle.”

Possible link to Tandridge Crescent homicide

Police have released two surveillance camera images of the suspect vehicle in the hopes that someone may recognize it.

Carbone said that investigators are also looking into whether there could be a link between Clarke’s murder and the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Awad Hurre near Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent on Saturday night.

Police previously said that four suspects opened fire on Hurre in a “targeted attack.”

“The lines of communication are constantly open between our team and the team that is involved in that homicide case,” Carbone said. “We aren’t linking them at this point; however that is something we may consider once we have some evidentiary basis to do so.”

Carbone said that investigators continue to review surveillance camera footage from the North York Sheridan Mall and may eventually release some of that footage to the public if it is determined that it will “move the investigation forward.”

Meanwhile, he said that investigators are “following up on every possible lead,” including “potential gang connections.”

“We are deploying as many resources as we possibly can and hopefully we can bring these people to justice,” he said.

Seven shootings so far this month

Thursday’s homicide at the North York Sheridan Mall was one of seven shootings that took place in Toronto over a six-day period last week.

Though police have contended that Clarke was “targeted,” concerns have nonetheless grown about the surge in violence.

“We have heard the homicide detectives talking about how this was a targeted shooting but I am sure that doesn’t give much confidence or assurance to the people who were inside the mall,” Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon. “I have talked to a lot of our seasoned officers up in 31 division and they cannot believe how brazen this has become. It is unbelievable.”

McCormack told CP24 that there has been a “definite increase” in the brazenness of gun crime.

He said that officers are doing everything they can to stop the violence but sometimes lack the resources to tackle the issue.

“We need to gather intelligence, intelligence is the cornerstone of solving these crimes, and we don’t have the people out there doing the proactive policing we used to see,” he said. “We are doing sort of a band aid solution, where we are moving people from area to area.”