

The Associated Press





TORONTO - Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson left Thursday's game against Baltimore in the fifth inning after aggravating the sore right calf that caused him to miss Tuesday's home opener.

Donaldson, who started at DH for the second straight game, was injured as he rounded first base on an RBI double off Baltimore's Kevin Gausman. Donaldson hobbled into second base and was immediately replaced by pinch runner Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Donaldson left Sunday's game at Tampa Bay after running out a ground ball and, after Monday's off day, was held out of Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee. He's batting .310 with two homers and four RBIs.

The 2015 AL MVP, Donaldson also dealt with right calf soreness during spring training.

Toronto has lost five straight and is off to a franchise-worst 1-7 start.